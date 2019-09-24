NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 67,950.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 113,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,556.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $899,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares in the company, valued at $899,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,211 shares of company stock worth $5,008,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $863.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.22.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

