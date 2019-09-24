Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigator from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Navigator and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.27 on Friday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $617.48 million, a P/E ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94,399 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,335,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 377,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.