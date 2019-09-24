NEO (NEO) Price Tops $8.15 on Major Exchanges

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, NEO has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00085476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bibox and Exrates. NEO has a market cap of $574.64 million and $305.41 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEO is neo.org. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, COSS, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Bitinka, Exrates, Huobi, CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox, BitForex, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Liquid, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, DragonEX, Koinex, Ovis, Bittrex, Tidebit, LBank, CoinEx, BigONE, BitMart, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Binance, BCEX, ZB.COM, Upbit, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

