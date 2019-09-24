NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $270.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.51 million to $275.43 million. NetGear posted sales of $400.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $44.00 price target on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other NetGear news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 34,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,148,602.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $42,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $643,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,862. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,269,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 412,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. NetGear has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

