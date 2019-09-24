NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $44.00 price objective on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. NetGear has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $950.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetGear will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $51,966.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $42,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $643,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $2,555,862. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.