Neutron Price Tops $0.0059 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Neutron has a market cap of $228,908.00 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

