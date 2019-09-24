Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. Nice has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nice by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

