Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 9,393,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,620. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

