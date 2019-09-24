Nike (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

NKE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 7,340,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

