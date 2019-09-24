Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 239000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

