Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18), with a volume of 568807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Nostrum Oil & Gas to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

