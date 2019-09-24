Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.1%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.64 and last traded at $77.18, 905,197 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 738,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $673,852.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,731.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $13,922,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,316 shares of company stock worth $48,775,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 560.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

