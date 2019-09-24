Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS) Shares Down 1.9%

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38.

Get Nusantara Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Widdup 448,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS)

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nusantara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nusantara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.