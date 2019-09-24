NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVR were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $36.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,539.88. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,770.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,578.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,277.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $49.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total value of $844,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,858,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,537.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

