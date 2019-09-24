Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $20.47. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 115.16%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $62,014.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,014.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,873,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 38,962.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 794,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

