ODEM (ODE) Price Tops $0.12

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $27.12 million and $1.45 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00187067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00968691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,308,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

