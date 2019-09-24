Olive (OLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $928,702.00

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded up 242.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Olive has traded 229% higher against the U.S. dollar. Olive has a market capitalization of $928,702.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, TOPBTC, CoinTiger and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00191435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00933347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00084186 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive launched on June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE.

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, TOPBTC, IDCM and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

