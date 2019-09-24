OP Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,196.00 and $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OP Coin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OP Coin

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

