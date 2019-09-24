Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Open Text to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Open Text by 24.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

