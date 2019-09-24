Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 50674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

