Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 25.3%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded down 25.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.19, 12,854,010 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 3,935,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,056,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $17,245,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564,813 shares of company stock worth $50,184,884. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 222,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after buying an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 348,893 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 151,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

