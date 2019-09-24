Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 10.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 137,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 221,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $90.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.