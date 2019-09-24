Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:INDS)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958. Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

