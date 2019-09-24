Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 953,368 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.22.

In other Pantoro news, insider Scott Huffadine 3,000,000 shares of Pantoro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th.

About Pantoro (ASX:PNR)

Pantoro Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Halls Creek project that comprises the Nicolsons project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia; and the Grants Creek and Mary River projects. It also holds interests in the Bulolo Gold and Garaina projects in Papua New Guinea.

