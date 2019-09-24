Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 97.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Parsley Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.