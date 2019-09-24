Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 5,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.42. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. Also, VP Walter Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 142,755 shares of company stock worth $10,119,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

