Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.03, approximately 4,478,058 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,012,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTEN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.97.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

