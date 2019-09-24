Paxos Standard Token Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00199826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01149684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00089200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

