Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356,988 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 3.2% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Paypal worth $186,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

