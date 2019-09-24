Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.07

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.07 and traded as low as $63.00. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 160,354 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Joseph Clements acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,002.50 ($6,536.65). Also, insider John Ponsonby acquired 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,968.15 ($13,025.15).

Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.