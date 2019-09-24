Pension Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 19.1% of Pension Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pension Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,706,000 after purchasing an additional 941,381 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,033,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,960,000 after acquiring an additional 318,356 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,493 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,627,000 after acquiring an additional 293,538 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 43,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,791. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

