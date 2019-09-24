Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $1,374,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $236,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,595 shares of company stock worth $7,089,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

PEN traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 594,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,343. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.10, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

