Peter Dicks Purchases 25,000 Shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) Stock

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) insider Peter Dicks purchased 25,000 shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £21,750 ($28,420.23).

Shares of SVM stock remained flat at $GBX 86.50 ($1.13) during trading hours on Tuesday. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838. SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.64. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

About SVM UK Emerging Fund

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

