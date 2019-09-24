Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $3.85. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 309,059 shares traded.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47. The stock has a market cap of $633.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.42.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$115.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Michael Macbean sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$66,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,790.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

