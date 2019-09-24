PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Down 5.3%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.93, approximately 30,082,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 13,908,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Wolfe Research cut PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

