Pgim Qma Str Alpha Intl Eq Etf (NYSEARCA:PQIN) Trading Down 0.4%

Pgim Qma Str Alpha Intl Eq Etf (NYSEARCA:PQIN)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.59 and last traded at $51.59, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pgim Qma Str Alpha Intl Eq Etf stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pgim Qma Str Alpha Intl Eq Etf (NYSEARCA:PQIN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.94% of Pgim Qma Str Alpha Intl Eq Etf worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

