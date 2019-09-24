Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Pharma Bio Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:PBSV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.99. Pharma Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pharma Bio Serv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.19.

About Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

