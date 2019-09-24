Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $92.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

PM stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,799. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

