Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,877 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $117,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $517,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 116,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

