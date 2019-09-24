Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $100,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $6,507,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 64,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 37.2% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 31,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 10,293,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,802,114. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.