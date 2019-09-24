Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $136.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,951 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Ctrip.Com International worth $136,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 29.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,446,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,902,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 78.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,105 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth about $21,153,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. 1,598,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.64. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

