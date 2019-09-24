Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684,297 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $152,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $3,668,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,992,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,101,144.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $20,255,965. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. 644,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.