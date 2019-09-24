Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $88.19 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183,497 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $88,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $348,358.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $2,680,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,003 shares of company stock worth $18,979,307. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

