Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.98

Shares of Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.98 and traded as low as $88.00. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 1,315,037 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $484.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

