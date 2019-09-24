Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of PNW opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.12. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,830,000 after buying an additional 654,505 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after buying an additional 565,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,899,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

