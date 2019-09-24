Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $5,814.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00187254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00975064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 120,958,680 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.