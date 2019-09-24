Pivotal Research Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

“We value ROKU using a DCF (9%, 17X ’25 EBITDA/3X revenue) to arrive at a $60 YE’20 target price.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on Roku and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.98.

Shares of ROKU opened at $107.37 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $3,210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,419 shares of company stock worth $23,925,946. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

