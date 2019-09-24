Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.58. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 35,785 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $144.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.