Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 168,407 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8,896.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,407 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 807,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,741,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,393,000 after acquiring an additional 722,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,062 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,653.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after acquiring an additional 537,093 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 291,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,788. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

