Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.35. 200,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,418. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

